Rhea Ripley To Kick Off Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW

WWE has announced that Rhea Ripley will kick off tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW on the USA Network. She previously appeared on last Friday’s Smackdown to chase off Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Here’s the updated lineup:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair (c) vs. IYO SKY & Kairi Sane

* The Miz vs. R-Truth

* Bron Breakker vs. Kofi Kingston

* Cody Rhodes and GUNTHER go face to face

* Rhea Ripley to kick off the show.