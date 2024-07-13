Rhea Ripley To Kick Off Next Week’s WWE Raw

Rhea Ripley will open up next week’s episode of WWE Raw. WWE announced on Friday night’s episode of Smackdown that Ripley will open up Monday night’s show.

Ripley made her return on this week’s episode of Raw, when she came down to the ring to chase off Liv Morgan after she and Dominik Mysterio picked up a tag team win over Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega. Ripley had been out of action since April due to a shoulder injury that occurred due to an attack by Morgan. Ripley had to vacate the WWE Women’s Championship, which Morgan now holds.

The lineup for Monday’s show, which airs live on USA Network, is:

* Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed

* Gunther and Damian Priest have a face-to-face

* Drew McIntyre returns

* Rhea Ripley opens the show