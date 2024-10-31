wrestling / News
Rhea Ripley to Liv Morgan: ‘You Left Me Breathing’
October 31, 2024
– As previously reported, Rhea Ripley was on the receiving end of a beatdown from Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on Tuesday’s edition of WWE NXT. WWE later announced that she suffered a fractured right orbital socket, an injury that is reportedly legitimate. Ripley has since responded to the attack via social media.
Rhea Ripley wrote, “Mistake no.1 You left me breathing.” You can view her comments below:
Mistake no.1
You left me breathing. pic.twitter.com/wEkQw2y603
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) October 30, 2024
