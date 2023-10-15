– During a recent interview with Sporting News Australia, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley discussed Jade Cargill signing with WWE and being interested in facing her down the line. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Rhea Ripley on Jade Cargill: “I’m very excited to see what she brings to WWE. I really am. She’s a big name, and a lot of people are watching and waiting for her debut. We don’t know which brand she’s gonna be on yet. It could be Raw. It could be SmackDown. It could be NXT. No one really knows exactly what’s going on. If it is Raw, that’s my show. Mami runs Raw. The Judgment Day, we run Raw. So if Jade wants to come to my brand, then I would love to step in the ring with her and show her exactly why Mami’s always on top.”

On watching Cargill in AEW: “I have watched bits and pieces of her from her time in the other brand, in the other company, and she is fantastic. She believes in herself and she is a star. She believes she’s a star, which is always the most dangerous thing. When someone believes in themselves, they are very hard to stop, but, I’m also Mami, so, I’m waiting for that day that I do get to step in the ring with her. I think it’s gonna be a very exciting match and just to have someone that’s so physically impressive across the ring from me, it excites me. I love a good challenge and I’m waiting for that day.”

Jade Cargill recently appeared on WWE SmackDown last Friday, confronting Charlotte Flair face-to-face.