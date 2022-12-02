Rhea Ripley Is Looking Forward To a Match With Becky Lynch

Rhea Ripley is confident that she’ll face off with Becky Lynch one-on-one at some point, and she’s looking forward to it. Ripley, who was on opposite sides with Lynch in the women’s WarGames Match at Survivor Series, appeared on WWE’s The Bump this week and was asked about a potential singles bout with Lynch.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” Ripley said (per Fightful). “Becky is someone that I had a match with in NXT, and it didn’t finish with a conclusion. It finished with Shayna and the girls coming out and ruining that match for me. She’s always been someone that I feel I could like a televised match with and it’d be competitive. So every time I get to step in the ring, I’m looking forward to it, and I want that one on one interaction. I want that match. I’m hoping that one day, it will happen, and ‘Mami’ is gonna put ‘The Man’ down.”