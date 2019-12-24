Rhea Ripley Looks At Her Productive Year In WWE

In a post on Twitter, Rhea Ripley posted all of her accomplishments in WWE for the past year. She finished the year by defeating Shayna Baszler on last week’s episode of NXT to become the new women’s champion.

She wrote: “2019

.Started 2019 as the First ever NXT UK Women’s Champion

.Competed in the First ever NXT UK TakeOver

.No. 24 in the Royal Rumble

.Captain for the First ever Women’s WarGames

.Women’s Captain for Team NXT in Survivor Series match

.NEW NXT Women’s Champion

Pretty decent year!”