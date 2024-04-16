Rhea Ripley Looks Forward to Eventually Facing Jade Cargill

– During a recent live edition of Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg in Philadelphia, Rhea Ripley spoke about her excitement on Jade Cargill joining WWE. Rhea Ripley said on Jade Cargill (via WrestlingInc.com):

“It really excites me, it does. I love a good challenge, and Jade Cargill is someone that I think could bring that to me. She’s obviously…she looks the part, she acts the part, she talks the part, she dresses the part. She does everything correct. And when that day comes, I think that’s a big match feel. I don’t know when that will be, whether it is WrestleMania 41, WrestleMania 42, 43, I’m not sure. But when that day comes, people are going to be talking about it, and people are going to be looking forward to it. I’m also looking forward to it.”

As noted, Rhea Ripley was forced to vacate her WWE Women’s World Title last night on Raw due to an injury.