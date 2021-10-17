Rhea Ripley Loses Luggage, Including WWE Women’s Tag Team Title, Amid Travel

Rhea Ripley was the victim of lost luggage while travelling, including her WWE Women’s Tag Team Title. Ripley posted to Twitter on Sunday morning to reveal that during her commute, her travel suitcase which included her replica title went missing. Rhea Ripley wrote the following:

“*LOST GEAR BAG* My MosherZ of Albuquerque I know this is a stretch but, if any of you have seen a black travel suitcase around Office Boulevard & Montaño rd please hold onto it and let me know. It has all my gear in it, including my title. Cheers! If you see any of my gear being sold online, please send the link my way.”

WWE reportedly has championship titles made specifically for television, with talent use a replica title while they travel.

*LOST GEAR BAG*

My MosherZ of Albuquerque I know this is a stretch but, if any of you have seen a black travel suitcase around Office Boulevard & Montaño rd please hold onto it and let me know. It has all my gear in it, including my title. Cheers! — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) October 17, 2021