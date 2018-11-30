Rhea Ripley Would Love to Face Becky Lynch, Talks Being Inspired By The Miz

– Rhea Ripley spoke with SportBible for a new interview discussing her NXT UK women’s championship win and more. Highlights are below:

On whether NXT UK will have more live shows: “I hope so. I’d like to record live. With the whole NXT tapings and it not being aired yet but, like, still being seen and people finding out, I’m okay with it because it eventually does get aired. Yeah, it’s a shame that I haven’t been able to talk about it for three months, but at the end of the day, I’m still the first-ever NXT UK Women’s Champion, so … I don’t really mind when it gets aired. It’s still awesome, it’s still amazing, it’s still a cool experience! But at the end of the day, the main goal for me is to be on live TV and if NXT UK could go live that would be awesome.”

On being inspired by The Miz: “I don’t think I’ve really taken anything from him. Maybe just his ‘snarkiness,’ but I think that’s the main thing that I really liked about him. How he was just so cocky all the time and he pretty much just goes out there and says what he wants, so I guess I’ve been trying to do the same. I do it more on Twitter than in person, because why not? I just like his attitude and thought he was cool.”

On who she would choose to face between Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, and Shayna Baszler: “That’s a tough one because they’re all awesome athletes, so I definitely want to have a go at all of them. But the main one would probably be Becky Lynch just because she did have a little bit of a Twitter war with me and I don’t appreciate that. So, you know, you got to give it to her. [Laughs]”