Rhea Ripley Loved Seeing Naomi & Others Get a Spotlight In Women’s Royal Rumble

Rhea Ripley weighed in on the surprise appearances in the women’s Royal Rumble match after the PPV. Naomi, Liv Morgan, Jade Cargill, and Jordynne Grace were among the surprise appearances in the match, and Ripley was asked by Denise Salcedo about the bout’s big surprise moments.

“It was surprise after surprise after surprise,” the WWE #Women’s World Champion said (per Fightful). “I was just standing there watching it, and I’m like, yo, all of these women, they’re competitors. I could easily step in the ring with any one of them, and you would think that I’m in danger, and I love that.”

She continued, “That’s the way that the women’s division is thriving, and it’s all about competition. I live for that. So I was so over the moon and thrilled to see these women going in there and getting the opportunity to shine.