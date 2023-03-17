Rhea Ripley Loves The Look Of WWE 2K23

In a recent interview with the Checkpoint podcast, Rhea Ripley gave her own analysis of the recently-released WWE 2K23 game from 2K Sports (via Wrestling Inc). Ripley praised the verisimilitude of the game’s portrayal of herself and the rest of The Judgment Day, pointing out how even her own body art was detailed on her character model. You can read a few highlights and listen to the full podcast episode below.

On the overall look of the game’s characters: “It looks exactly like me, it walks exactly like me. You’ve got Finn and Priest there next to me. Dom hasn’t been added yet, but I know people are gonna do it.”

On her own personal appearance within the game: “It’s insane to see how spot-on it is .Even just like my tattoos. My tattoos are in the game.”