Rhea Ripley Loves The Online Reactions To Her Antics With Dominik

In an interview with Metro, Rhea Ripley spoke about the reactions she’s been getting online to her interactions with Dominik Mysterio, saying she relishes it. After spending weeks beating up Rey’s son, he eventually joined The Judgment Day and she said she is now his “Papi.” Here are highlights:

On the reactions her antics have had online: “Oh I’ve seen! Being a menace is the one thing I really enjoy doing, so I’m loving every second of it picking on everyone. I mean, I relish in it, I really do. I enjoy every second – especially knowing how worked up everyone’s gonna be about it. That just drives me to being more of a menace in a way! [laughs] But yeah, I love what I do, I am enjoying it!”

On working with Damian Priest: “I think it was just creative [coming up with it]. I don’t know if they’ve seen interviews that we’ve done online – I don’t know if they really look at that stuff, ’cause we’ve both talked about it when we’ve had interviews. But at least I know I haven’t brought it up to them at all – I don’t know if Priest did, but I didn’t. I think it was just a happy accident, really.”

On the fun she’s having in the group: ‘It’s insane. I get along with them boys so well – even Priest, we’ve been friends for so long now. We’ve always talked about wanting to do an inter-gender tag match together, we are so similar. I wore the dude’s gear when I lost my gear, that’s how similar we are! It’s really cool being in a group with them boys, and just going out there and actually having fun and doing our thing! It’s great.”