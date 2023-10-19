wrestling / News

Note on If Rhea Ripley Will Main Event WWE Elimination Chamber

October 19, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Rhea Ripley WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

Last month, WWE announced that it will return to Australia on February 24 for Elimination Chamber: Perth at Optus Stadium. 7News Adelaide recently interviewed Rhea Ripley to promote the show and noted that she will headline the event.

Haus of Wrestling reports that they contacted a WWE source who noted that at this time, Ripley is not planned to main event. However, that’s because the main event of the show has not been decided. The source noted that “Rhea Ripley will be on the show, and creative will dictate the match and match position.” The news outlet saying otherwise is just “local news doing what they do, but all good.” The Western Australia previously suggested The Rock will be on the show, which was dismissed as “tabloids being tabloids.”

Ripley has been getting praised for the promotion she’s done for the event, with interviews with 7NEWS Adelaide, Sports News Australia and The Advertiser.

