– Rhea Ripley needed just over a minute to utterly destroy former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya at today’s WWE Night of Champions event. Ripley defeated the former champion to retain her title at today’s even in Saudi Arabia.

Ripley beat Natalya after hitting her with the Riptide after just about a minute of action. Ripley has now defended her title at back-to-back premium live events after winning the belt from Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39: Night 1. However, Ripley still currently holds the SmackDown Women’s Title despite being drafted to the Raw roster during this year’s WWE Draft.

Highlights, clips, and images for Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya at WWE Night of Champions are available below. You can follow along with our live coverage of Night of Champions here.