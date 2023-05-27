wrestling / News
Rhea Ripley Makes Short Work of Natalya at WWE Night of Champions (Pics, Clips)
– Rhea Ripley needed just over a minute to utterly destroy former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya at today’s WWE Night of Champions event. Ripley defeated the former champion to retain her title at today’s even in Saudi Arabia.
Ripley beat Natalya after hitting her with the Riptide after just about a minute of action. Ripley has now defended her title at back-to-back premium live events after winning the belt from Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39: Night 1. However, Ripley still currently holds the SmackDown Women’s Title despite being drafted to the Raw roster during this year’s WWE Draft.
Highlights, clips, and images for Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya at WWE Night of Champions are available below. You can follow along with our live coverage of Night of Champions here.
Could @NatbyNature shock the world too? 💕#WWENOC pic.twitter.com/6FqvI8XXT7
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 27, 2023
Mami means business!@RheaRipley_WWE 😈#WWENOC pic.twitter.com/EtRZMtLrU0
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 27, 2023
Having a good time is @DomMysterio35 💧#WWENOC pic.twitter.com/JCuBAa9BiH
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 27, 2023
A good night at the office for The Judgement Day!@RheaRipley_WWE 😈@DomMysterio35 💧#WWENOC pic.twitter.com/UjgGjDFWat
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 27, 2023
This celebration is EVERYTHING!!!#WWENOC pic.twitter.com/qJQZfsHilo
— WWE (@WWE) May 27, 2023
Who is happier right now … @RheaRipley_WWE or @DomMysterio35?! 😂#WWENOC #AndStill pic.twitter.com/GNpxfA0M1o
— WWE (@WWE) May 27, 2023
𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗟𝗧 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗬𝗦 𝗪𝗜𝗧𝗛 𝗠𝗔𝗠𝗜! 😈@RheaRipley_WWE retains her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship! 🏆#WWENOC pic.twitter.com/8hVfFg1m8s
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 27, 2023