WWE News: Rhea Ripley Marks 11 Years in Wrestling, Smackdown in Three Minutes, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights
October 28, 2023
– In a post on Twitter, Rhea Ripley commented on being in the wrestling business for eleven years.
She wrote: “My 11th year in this crazy wrestling world today… Wild. Time flies when you’re being a MENACE.”
– WWE has a new video recapping last night’s Smackdown in three minutes.
