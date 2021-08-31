Rhea Ripley On Having ‘Pretty Rough’ Matches With Charlotte Flair, What She Loves About Charlotte

Rhea Ripley was recently interviewed by Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald, and she discussed her matches with Charlotte Flair in WWE, the challenges of working in front of no crowd, and much more. Here’s what Ripley had to say (via Fightful):

Rhea Ripley on her matches with Charlotte Flair in WWE and what she loves about Charlotte: “It’s always pretty rough [laughs]. Nah, getting in the ring with Charlotte, I always learn so much about myself. I do love stepping in the ring with her, it’s always tough competition and she brings it. She brings everything she’s got and I love that about her. In the ring, absolutely going mental and brutalizing each other.”

On the challenges of working in front of no crowd: “It was a great thing to do, especially at a time like that when people needed something to distract themselves from what was going on in the world. I’m glad we still had that live on TV. For people like me, I debuted on Raw and it was a struggle for me to understand how the crowd felt about me, what I was doing and if it was right or wrong. I wasn’t too sure. After a while, you get the hang of it and it becomes second nature and you learn, but it definitely took a long time how to learn to perform in front of zero people.”