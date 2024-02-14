Rhea Ripley Explains Why Max Caster Referencing Her Last Year Was A Mistake

In an interview with Marc Raimondi, Rhea Ripley explained why it was a mistake for Max Caster to reference her during his rap at Double or Nothing last year. Caster mocked Buddy Matthews by saying he was “cucked by a kid named Dominik.” It caused both Ripley and Dominik Mysterio to trend that night.

Ripley said: “No, I wasn’t expecting it. That’s why I tweeted about it. I was like, ‘Yo, Dom we’re over in two companies.’ I don’t think [Buddy Matthews] was expecting it either, because he didn’t even react to it. He wasn’t really listening too much, but watching it back and getting tagged in things afterward, that’s where he was like, ‘Oh, I didn’t realize that’s what he said.’ I mean, it’s good for me. It’s good for Dom. At the end of the day, it got us trending on Twitter. It got us trending and if that’s what you want to do in your match, get two other people in the opposite promotion that you’re battling with trending, then I feel like you did the wrong job because you put us over instead of yourself. So that was a mistake on their part. Yes, you can take a shot at my fiance if you want but at the end of the day, Mami’s on top and that’s exactly what happened.”