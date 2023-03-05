wrestling / News

Rhea Ripley, Maxxine Dupri, Zelina Vega Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week

March 5, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Rhea Ripley Image Credit: WWE

WWE.com listed the top 25 Instagram Photos of the week. This week’s picks included Madcap Moss and Emma out on a romantic hike, Rhea Ripley, Ludwig Kaiser so far ahead in the gym, Austin Theory and Finn Balor becoming the bad guys in the gym, B-Fab, Zelina Vega sending while during her trip to Japan, Maxxine Dupri backstage at Raw, and Nixon Newell celebrating her UpUpDownDown Title win with a Shawn Michaels-style pose. You can check out some of those photos below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Instagram, Rhea Ripley, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading