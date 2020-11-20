Rhea Ripley May Be Moving To The Main Roster Soon

On this past week’s episode of NXT, Io Shirai defeated Rhea Ripley to retain her NXT Women’s Championship, getting a clean pin in the middle of the ring. On the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was speculated that Ripley may be moving to the main roster soon.

Dave Meltzer said he had heard talk of Ripley moving to the main roster.” He added that with the two embracing after the match with a hug, it seemed to imply they were “finishing up their story.” Ripley previously made appearances on the main roster at Survivor Series last year and Wrestlemania this year.