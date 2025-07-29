Rhea Ripley On Her Mental State Before WWE Raw’s Netflix Debut, Triple H Praises Her Star Power

Rhea Ripley was a big focus of the first episode of WWE: Unreal, and she spoke in the episode about being overwhelmed on the day of Raw’s Netflix debut. The first episode, which you can read our own Robert Leighty’s recap of here, centered on the big debut of the Monday night show on the service where Ripley battled Liv Morgan.

During the episode, Ripley is seen backstage talking about how stressful the day was. Meanwhile, Triple H spoke about Ripley’s star power and the connection that audiences have with her. You can see some highlights of those below, courtesy of Fightful:

Ripley on her mindset the day of the show: “The day came, and it was just stressful. (laughs) Just plan and simple stressful. I.. I just didn’t have any… brain cells working that day. It felt like this was the biggest show of the year. Also, it was Liv and my big blow-off match as well. I had all these things going through my mind. I don’t know if I prepared, I definitely didn’t sleep. I don’t know if I’m dehydrated. I know that I’m not ready for this. I was almost in tears. Just couldn’t, switch on at all. I didn’t even know what makeup I wanted. I had gear made because it was such a big deal. I didn’t even end up wearing it. I just wore something else because I was, like ‘I… I can’t think. I can’t put that on. I don’t think it looks good one me.’ We just had Christmas, too, so I ate a little bit much.’ I’m like, (laughing) ‘I don’t wanna wear that’, you know? So girl problems, I know.”

Ripley on how Damian Priest helps her: “I like to go to Priest, I like to just go with whatever I am going to be doing out there. So it was just him telling me ‘less is more’ which is a massive thing in this business, like less is really more. But then it’s so weird, because I went from having an emotional breakdown and a massive panic attack to hearing my music, walking out there, and being completely fine and then just wanting to completely blow that match out of the water.”

Triple H on Ripley’s star power: “When that music hits, it’s a moment in the crowd… and it’s undeniable. She has it, she can be the biggest star in this business for a long time to come.”

Triple H on the crowd connection to Ripley: “The reaction for her is incredible. It’s hard not to look at her as the most captivating woman on our roster.”

Triple H speaking to Ripley after her match with Morgan: “You’re not one of the most over women here, you’re one of the most over people here. It’s really great. Your aura is off the charts.”

WWE: Unreal is now streaming on Netflix.