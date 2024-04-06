wrestling / News
Rhea Ripley To Get Played To The Ring By Motionless in White Tonight
April 6, 2024 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that Rhea Ripley has a big entrance for Wrestlemania 40 tonight as Motionless in White is set to perform her theme song. The metal band, who provided the song ‘Demon in Your Dreams’ for her entrance, are from Philadelphia and will play Ripley to the ring in the night’s opening match.
