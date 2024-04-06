wrestling / News

Rhea Ripley To Get Played To The Ring By Motionless in White Tonight

April 6, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Elimination Chamber Perth - Rhea Ripley wins Image Credit: WWE, TNT Sports

PWInsider reports that Rhea Ripley has a big entrance for Wrestlemania 40 tonight as Motionless in White is set to perform her theme song. The metal band, who provided the song ‘Demon in Your Dreams’ for her entrance, are from Philadelphia and will play Ripley to the ring in the night’s opening match.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Rhea Ripley, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading