Rhea Ripley Reveals Name For Her Style Of Pin

Rhea Ripley’s unique pinning style has a name, according to the Terror Twin. Ripley has become known for her trademark (and suggestive) pin style, which she used to pick up the win alongside Damian Priest over Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio at WWE Bash in Berlin. During the PPV’s post-show, Ripley was asked about the pin and if she has a name for it by Peter Rosenberg.

“I like to call the Pretzel pin,” Ripley said (per Wrestling Inc). “Because it is every fitting.”

For his part, Priest quipped, “I call it the ‘take it easy’ pin.”

Ripley pinned Morgan at Saturday’s show following a Riptide to get a measure of revenge against their Judgment Day rivals.