Rhea Ripley Names Her Opponent For WrestleMania 39 On Raw

Rhea Ripley has revealed who she will challenge at WrestleMania 39. On tonight’s episode of Raw, Ripley cut a promo and announced that she will face Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Champion at the PPV.

The matches for the PPV announced thus far are:

* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

* Smackdown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

REIGNS. RHODES. WRESTLEMANIA. Can @CodyRhodes dethrone @WWERomanReigns this April at #WrestleMania or will the Head of the Table reign supreme? pic.twitter.com/TuTzUCgBtc — WWE (@WWE) January 31, 2023