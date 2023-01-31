wrestling / News

Rhea Ripley Names Her Opponent For WrestleMania 39 On Raw

January 30, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Rhea Ripley Image Credit: WWE

Rhea Ripley has revealed who she will challenge at WrestleMania 39. On tonight’s episode of Raw, Ripley cut a promo and announced that she will face Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Champion at the PPV.

The matches for the PPV announced thus far are:

* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

* Smackdown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

