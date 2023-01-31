wrestling / News
Rhea Ripley Names Her Opponent For WrestleMania 39 On Raw
Rhea Ripley has revealed who she will challenge at WrestleMania 39. On tonight’s episode of Raw, Ripley cut a promo and announced that she will face Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Champion at the PPV.
The matches for the PPV announced thus far are:
* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes
* Smackdown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley
BREAKING: 2023 #RoyalRumble Match winner @RheaRipley_WWE has chosen to challenge #SmackDown Women's Champion @MsCharlotteWWE at #WrestleMania!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/lcdInCK0Fk
— WWE (@WWE) January 31, 2023
REIGNS. RHODES. WRESTLEMANIA.
Can @CodyRhodes dethrone @WWERomanReigns this April at #WrestleMania or will the Head of the Table reign supreme? pic.twitter.com/TuTzUCgBtc
— WWE (@WWE) January 31, 2023
Mami made her choice and now it's official! 🤩#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/4OwUbL96WN
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) January 31, 2023
