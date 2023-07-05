wrestling / News
Rhea Ripley and Natalya Show Off Bruises From Match on WWE RAW
July 5, 2023 | Posted by
Rhea Ripley and Natalya had a very physical match on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW and they’ve got the bruises to prove it. Both women took to Twitter to show off their battle scars after the match. As previously reported, the match was praised by WWE officials backstage.
Ripley has a scratch and what appears to be bruising on her arm, while Natalya showed bruises on multiple areas of her body.
Imma keep winning while y’all keep losing at life 😘 #StayMad pic.twitter.com/GY0f7gkykM
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) July 4, 2023
Life isn’t about avoiding the bruises. It’s about collecting the scars to prove we showed up for it❤️ pic.twitter.com/gsulvUwALV
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) July 5, 2023
