Rhea Ripley Challenges Natalya To Smackdown Women’s Title Match At Night Of Champions

May 22, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rhea Ripley has issued a challenge to Natalya for WWE Night of Champions, and will put her Smackdown Women’s Championship on the line. Monday night’s episode of Raw saw Ripley, who has been at odds with Natalya as of late, issue the challenge and threaten to end Natalya’s carer at the PPV.

The match has not been officially added to the lineup for Night of Champions as of yet. The show takes place on Saturday morning from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.

