WWE News: Rhea Ripley Gets New Dog (Pic), Mia Yim Honors Chadwick Boseman, Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss
– Rhea Ripley tweeted that she got a new dog named Barry.
Meet Barry 🤎🐕 pic.twitter.com/0QXEPMQZiT
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) August 30, 2020
– Mia Yim announced on Twitter that she was able to raise $1075 for the American Cancer Society in honor of Chadwick Boseman, who passed away from cancer on Friday night. He was only 43.
Thank you everyone who joined my stream today. We were able to raise $1075 for the American Cancer Society 💙 much love! #ripChadwick
— The HBIC (@MiaYim) August 29, 2020
#ripchadwickboseman pic.twitter.com/oQ4ISFFlYz
— The HBIC (@MiaYim) August 30, 2020
– Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Title Match from WWE Payback 2017
