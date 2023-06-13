wrestling / News
Rhea Ripley Receives New Women’s World Championship On WWE Raw
June 12, 2023 | Posted by
Rhea Ripley is now the WWE Women’s World Champion, receiving the new title on this week’s episode of Raw. Monday’s show saw Ripley presented with the new title, similar to how Asuka was presented with a new WWE Women’s Championship on Smackdown to replace the Raw Women’s Championship.
Ripley was the Smackdown Women’s Champion and was brought to Raw in the WWE Draft. The new title is similar to the World Heavyweight Championship that Seth Rollins won at Night of Champions.
