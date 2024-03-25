wrestling / News
Rhea Ripley Goes Viral For Giving Nia Jax a Stink Face, CM Punk Is Prepared To Top It
Rhea Ripley went viral over the weekend after a particular spot she did at a recent house show, and CM Punk is ready to top it. A video circulated on Twitter (which Ripley later shared), that shows her giving Nia Jax a stink face. In a post on his Instagram story, Punk reacted to the clip and made a joke, complete with a photoshopped pic of himself and Cody Rhodes kissing.
He wrote: “I see what Rhea Ripley been doing on house shows and I’m prepared to raise the bar.”
Payback’s a Peach… Your’e welcome Nia 😈 pic.twitter.com/ydf5ieyN04
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) March 24, 2024
CM Punk has taken note of Rhea Ripley doing the stink face at live events is ready to raise the bar on WWE Raw pic.twitter.com/4vu0Va5bVE
— Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) March 25, 2024
