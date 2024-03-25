Rhea Ripley Goes Viral For Giving Nia Jax a Stink Face, CM Punk Is Prepared To Top It

Rhea Ripley went viral over the weekend after a particular spot she did at a recent house show, and CM Punk is ready to top it. A video circulated on Twitter (which Ripley later shared), that shows her giving Nia Jax a stink face. In a post on his Instagram story, Punk reacted to the clip and made a joke, complete with a photoshopped pic of himself and Cody Rhodes kissing.

He wrote: “I see what Rhea Ripley been doing on house shows and I’m prepared to raise the bar.”