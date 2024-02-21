Rhea Ripley Comments On Becky Lynch Confronting Her at WrestleMania Kickoff

Becky Lynch is taking aim at a match with Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40, and Ripley has addressed Lynch’s comments to her at the WrestleMania Kickoff event. At the event, Lynch confronted Ripley and said that “Mami is gonna learn what it’s like to be a bottom” at her hands. Ripley spoke about the confrontation on this week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump and said that Lynch is talking a big game, but won’t be ready for her should she get the match.

“She said that I’m gonna find out what it feels like to be on the bottom,” Ripley said (per Fightful). “Intriguing. That’s really intriguing. I don’t know that feeling. Becky, she talks a big game. She’s very smart, and she’s very good on the microphone. But to get Mami on the bottom, that’s a lot of work. That is a lot of work.”

She continued, “You can continue to cut me off and run your mouth, but to be completely honest, once that bell rings, I’m a different Rhea Ripley. I’m not gonna be nice anymore. I’m not gonna humor the fact that you’re talking to me. I’m gonna rip your bloody head off. So talk your talk as you long as you can walk the walk.”

Lynch is competing in the women’s Elimination Chamber match at Saturday’s PPV in Australia for the chance to challenge Ripley at WrestleMania.