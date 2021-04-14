Rhea Ripley On Being Emotional During Wrestlemania Opening, Her Match With Asuka

In an interview with TV Insider, Rhea Ripley spoke about the opening moments of Wrestlemania in which Vince McMahon welcomed back the fans and how she was emotional during the speech. Here are highlights:

On being in front of a live audience again: “It was really special. Just being able to connect with the crowd and hearing what they like and don’t like, seeing their faces. It was the highlight of my career for sure.”

On being emotional during the Wrestlemania opening: “It was crazy walking through the curtain and seeing the crowd and how excited they were. All my dreams were coming true. It was something I worked toward for a long time. I was trying to hold it all together, telling myself, “Don’t cry.” Then I looked over to Edge near me, and he had tears in his eyes. He nodded at me and winked. I just lost it. I could not hold it together. Then I saw this fan in the front saying, “Hey Rhea! You got this. You’re going to kill it” — giving me this pep talk. Next thing I know, I’m being shown on the big screen.”

On her match with Asuka: “Asuka is someone I’ve watched for a long time. When I was 17, I went to Japan and was actually on one of the same shows as Asuka. I thought she was absolutely amazing. At WrestleMania, it was finally my time to step in the ring with her. I think it showed I deserve to be here as a performer and a person.”