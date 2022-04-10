Rhea Ripley on Bonding With Liv Morgan, Seeing Triple H Again at WrestleMania 38

– TV Insider’s Scott Fishman recently interviewed WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley, who discussed teaming with Liv Morgan, Triple H appearing at WrestleMania 38, and more. Below are some highlights.

Rhea Ripley on Liv Morgan: “I love the way Liv dresses, and she likes the way I like to dress. We try to make it somewhat the same but still our own sort of thing. I think the visual presentation of us looking very similar and being badass like you said, and having the chains and the studs and all that stuff is a cool look that meshes well.”

On how she and Liv Morgan have bonded: “We normally have a good laugh. She is really funny. We just do dumb stuff together. From taking a photo and seeing how she looks like a little demon to laughing for 30 minutes—I’m not lying, in tears, on the ground, laughing from just one photo. We just talk about anything. Then she is also a horror movie buff, and so am I. We bond over that. She loves candles and makes candles. I love that. I don’t know as much about crystals and candles, but I do like them. We are similar in a lot of different ways.”

On Triple H being at WrestleMania: “I wasn’t expecting him to be [at WrestleMania]. When he got introduced to the room [WrestleMania weekend], I genuinely started crying. It was so lovely to see him. It has been such a long time. I’m happy he is back on the path to being healthy again. It got really scary for a while. I’m glad he has gotten better. I owe my career to him. I owe my love of wrestling to him. Without a Triple H, there won’t be a Rhea Ripley.”