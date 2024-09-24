wrestling / News

Rhea Ripley On Developing Her Look Since the Start Of WWE Run

September 23, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Rhea Ripley 7-15-24 Image Credit: WWE

Rhea Ripley has undergone a big evolution of her style since the start of her time in WWE, and she recently weighed in on the matter. Ripley talked about the matter on The Wrestling Classic and you can see the highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc:

On developing her sense of style: “Between the first Mae Young Classic and the second Mae Young Classic, I went through a lot. At work, I was getting picked on, told what to do, told I wasn’t good enough and all that. I just had enough. I was trying to be someone that I knew I wasn’t, just to fit into the mold that I thought this place wanted, but I couldn’t do it anymore.”

On getting more and more comfortable with herself: “Each and every year that has gone by, you can see me just get so much more confident and comfortable in my own skin. It’s not even a WWE thing — it’s like a real life thing. I’m growing up.”

