Rhea Ripley On the Fan Response To Her Work With Dominik, Who Pitched Her Being Paired With Damian Priest

Rhea Ripley is loving the fan reactions to her interactions with Dominik Mysterio, and she recently talked about the matter along with being paired with Damian Priest in The Judgment Day. Ripley spoke with Metro for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:

On the fan response to her interactions withn Dominik: “I mean, i relish in it, I really do. I enjoy every second – especially knowing how worked up everyone’s gonna be about it. That just drives me to being more of a menace in a way! [laughs] But yeah, I love what I do, I am enjoying it!”

On being paired with Damian Priest: “I think it was just creative [coming up with it]. I don’t know if they’ve seen interviews that we’ve done online – I don’t know if they really look at that stuff, ’cause we’ve both talked about it when we’ve had interviews. But at least I know I haven’t brought it up to them at all – I don’t know if Priest did, but I didn’t. I think it was just a happy accident, really.”

On the friendship between the members of the group: “It’s insane. I get along with them boys so well – even Priest, we’ve been friends for so long now. We’ve always talked about wanting to do an inter-gender tag match together, we are so similar.”