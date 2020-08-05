Rhea Ripley on Having to Rebuild Herself to Regain the NXT Women’s Title

– ComicBook.com recently interviewed Rhea Ripley ahead of her No. 1 contender’s match against Dakota Kai later tonight on NXT. The winner will get a shot at the NXT women’s title. Below are some highlights.

Rhea Ripley on the momentum she had before winning the NXT women’s title: “The momentum that I had before winning the NXT Women’s Championship was incredible. I was doing absolutely everything and anything. And then once I became NXT Women’s Champion, I was on top of the world. I got to celebrate in the ring with all the fans in attendance, and a lot of people come backstage and it was a really magical moment. And it honestly felt like my own little mosh pit. From then to go into WrestleMania against Charlotte Flair, that’s incredible as it is, that is just a huge bucket list thing, right there ticked off. First of all, I wanted to wrestle Charlotte for a long, long time. Second of all, it was the first time that a NXT Championship had been defended at WrestleMania, so that was amazing as it is. That’s in the history books forever.

Rhea Ripley on losing and wanting to regain the title: “After that, losing my NXT Women’s Championship and then losing the match after that. I’ve been in the storyline with Robert Stone and his brand, and I’ve been having a lot of fun as it is, even though I’m not in the title picture, I’m still on TV every, pretty much every week. And I’m having a lot of fun doing my job. And the one thing that I love doing, which is wrestling. But now I really got to start building myself back up and try and go back for my NXT Women’s Championship because my waist is a bit bare right now. You know, like I’m not used to it. I would love to have a title around my waist, but I guess we’ll see where it goes. I got to get through Dakota first.”

On facing Dakota Kai: “Yeah, we’ve had, I want to say like five single matches together. So we had one in Australia when I was 17 years old. The second one was the first Mae Young Classic. The third one was the NXT UK Women’s Championship Tournament. The fourth one was the Evolution (dark match). And now this year, this will be the fifth one. Every time we step in the ring, we absolutely kill it. And just go as hard as we can, pretty much.”

“This one is going to be different to the other ones because it’s a different Dakota Kai. I’ve never faced Dakota when she’s been the person that she is now, she’s grown so much as a competitor and just the character in general. She doesn’t really care anymore, and I know how that feels because that’s how I was when I was in NXT UK. I was done with everything and I didn’t care what anyone thought or what anyone said about me. And that’s the phase that she’s in now. So it’s a very dangerous phase. So stepping in the ring with her, this coming Wednesday, it’s going to be a challenge and it’s a different Dakota Kai than I’ve faced before, at all. I’m excited to step in the ring with her. I’m a little bit nervous, but I think we’re going to kill it.”