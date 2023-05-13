Rhea Ripley on Her Hopes for How Long Judgment Day Will Go

– During a recent interview with Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley discussed her hopes for Judgment Day and wanting it to go as long as possible. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Rhea Ripley on her hopes for Judgment Day: “Yeah, I really want it to go for as long as it can go. I’m loving every single minute of work when the boys are there, I think that we could really drag it out and have it go for a long time. At the end of the day, yes we are the most random group of people, we have the Irishman, a Puerto Rican, a Mexican, and an Australian, but we click so well and it feels so strange when I’m at work and I know that the boys aren’t there.”

On missing the group when they were on the UK tour: “Like when I was going to SmackDown for a little bit and they weren’t there, they were on the UK tour. I was like, ‘I don’t know how to act right now. I miss my family, I miss my boys’. So, I really wanna see it progress and grow and if we get new members, we get new members, but I wanna see the Judgment Day become this massive faction within the WWE that is so unstoppable and I think we can accomplish that. At the end of the day, I wanna see my boys with championships while I hold mine.”