– During a recent interview with The New York Post, WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley discussed her in-ring return, taking part in Survivor Series WarGames this weekend, and more. Below are some highlights.

Rhea Ripley on going into WarGames this weekend with past experience: “It definitely does make it a little bit easier. The girls that haven’t been in there before get to learn from us when most of the time we’ve been learning from them on the main roster because they’ve been here before us. It’s cool to have it the other way around because we kind of have the advantage because we’ve been in it before. It’s cool to be stepping into it with some of the girls who were in the first-ever one as well.”

Ripley on now she hasn’t been cleared to return to the ring for a while: “A lot of it was the injury. I hadn’t been cleared for the longest time. I think I got cleared properly and fully the week before my NXT match (on Oct. 18). Apart from that, I pretty much wasn’t cleared that whole time (four months). After that there pretty much hasn’t been an opportunity for me to wrestle because I have been there with The Judgement Day and sort of their muscle. I help them out if they need me. I’m ‘the problem’ as the OC would say. I feel like my wrestling career is just starting up again.”

On her onscreen relationship with Dominik Mysterio: “Me and Dom Dom, we’re just going out there and we’re having fun. We’re being menaces to society and just going out there and doing whatever we want. We’ve definitely put our own spice onto it. This all just started from me wearing an “I’m Your Papi” shirt. I knew that I was coming back and I knew I wanted to screw with Ray on his (25th) anniversary. I was like you know what, I’m going to order this shirt and wear it on TV and that was it pretty much. After that it kind of like stuck and it created this whole story that’s been going on that eventually ended up with Dom joining The Judgement Day. A lot of it is us going out there and just having fun, not really taking anything too seriously and knowing we want to go out there and screw with people and their train of thought.”

At this Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series 2022 event, Rhea Ripley will be competing in the women’s WarGames match. She’ll be teaming with Damage CTRL and Nikki Cross against Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and one other mystery opponent. The event will be held on Saturday, November 26 at the TD Garden in Boston.