Rhea Ripley on How Scotty 2 Hotty Helped Her & Raquel Gonzalez in NXT

– Metro UK recently spoke to WWE Raw Women’s champion Rhea Ripley, who discussed how former WWE wrestler Scotty 2 Hotty helped both her and Raquel Gonzalez get through rough points in NXT. Below are some highlights.

Ripley on getting help from Scotty 2 Hotty: “I think one of the main ones in NXT that helped not only me but Raquel as well is Scotty 2 Hotty. He had always been there for us through everything. We went through a real hard point together in NXT where Raquel and I were the only two females in Scotty’s class. We were going through it, we were really trying to work hard and do as best as we could, but for some reason it just wasn’t happening. So, Scotty was there to help us through that rough time and he still helps us today. We had a good chat with him on Tuesday at NXT, and he’s so proud of how far both of us have gone. Without Scotty, I don’t think you would see the Rhea Ripley that you see today, the Raquel Gonzalez you see today. So Scotty’s definitely one of the big helpers in my life.”

Ripley on her friendship with Gonzalez and Bianca Belair: “Raquel and Bianca, they’re the real ones. I know they’re gonna be there for me through anything and vice versa. I’ve been through a lot with them girls, and they’ve been through a lot too. I’ve seen them struggle, I’ve seen them work through things. To see us all come out on the other side and be so happy and excited, and all have championships at the same time, it was just incredible. ‘The bond that we have is insane, we’re all so happy for each other.”