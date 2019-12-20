Rhea Ripley On How She Felt After Winning NXT Women’s Title

In an interview with PWInsider, Rhea Ripley spoke about how she felt immediately after winning the NXT Women’s title on this past Wednesday’s episode. Here are highlights:

On her title win capping off NXT’s 2019: “Oh man, I don’t even know how to put it into words how I was feeling. I had every single emotion that you could think of. To be in that ring after the, “one, two, three,” and have everyone from the crowd come in there and join me and have people from the back come out and join me and yeah, they turned it into a mosh pit, which is absolutely amazing. Being a little girl and being in a mosh pit, watching the people perform up on the stage, I always wanted to be in their shoes, and I’m not musically gifted like they are. So to be able to complete that feeling with wrestling as well is just absolutely amazing. It felt like a mosh pit. It’s felt exactly like the mosh pit, it felt like I was crowd surfing and that’s always a special feeling to me. But yeah, I was just excited and I was tired, I was sore. I was every single feeling that you could think of, that pretty much sums up how I was feeling. It’s hard to describe, but man, I came home afterwards and I was just like…I was knackered. I was absolutely knackered, but I had so much adrenaline I couldn’t sleep. So I ended up getting a pizza and just sitting back and reflecting and just thinking how amazing that night was because it was an amazing night and it was career-making and yeah, there’s just so many feelings that go into it and come out of it. You know?”

On getting the main event: “Man, I was honored. I was so excited and so pumped because like you said, I don’t call the Finn Bálor for the NXT Championship. That could main event a takeover and to have them go out first to open the show and then Shayna and I closing it, that’s just such a big thing. You don’t really see many women main eventing things, which is sad because we’ve come such a long way and we are true performers and we worked hard for this and to be able to go out there in the main event spots for the NXT Women’s Championship. It’s just absolutely incredible. It’s just, to see how far I’ve come from being at Riot City Wrestling in Adelaide, South Australia where wrestling isn’t really that big. It’s slowly getting bigger now, but it wasn’t very big when I was there. To see me come from that to then go to Japan to then come to here at NXT, compete in the first and the Mae Young Classic as someone that I don’t even remember. I don’t remember that person cause that wasn’t me. That was me trying to be someone that I wasn’t, cause then going into the Mae Young Classic to being a person who I knew I was, sticking true to who I knew I was and just doing whatever I wanted to then going to the UK, becoming the first ever NXT UK Women’s Champion, then come on back over here, challenging Shayna, competing in the first ever Women’s WarGames. Winning that to then going to the Survivor Series and winning to Team NXT to then going to Shayna in the main events of the last ever of the year and its Team USA show is just, it’s absolutely incredible and I can’t believe that they, well, I do actually believe that they trusted us with that slot and I’m glad that Shayna and I could pull off that sort of match for them and make them all proud and make them all understand that we had to fight for our spot and we deserve to be in that main event spot.”

On Tegan Nox getting injured against her defining her career: “That was one of the most defining moments of my whole career. That pretty much made my career into what it was, and I hate saying that because she did get very injured in that match, and it was very hard to keep a straight face and stay in the character that I was, because I like Tegan. I don’t want to see her get hurt and she just came back from knee surgery, so she missed out on the first ever Mae Young Classic cause she tore her ACL and then to be competing in the second one and have her knee pretty much explode and it was her good one. So as soon as she did that dive, she started saying things and screaming and I was like, okay, that’s not right. She, I think she just really hurt herself, and then she took forever to get in the ring and I knew something was up but she wanted to keep going. So I was like, all right, we’ll keep going. So I just stayed in my mood and I just kept going and then I hit her with a drop kick and she threw up the ex and like my heart actually sunk. It was a feeling that I just, I don’t want to ever feel again. And the screams that she was screaming, every time I see her cell now in a match, I swear to God, I have like PTSD. It freaks me out. I can’t watch it because the screams that she let out, they freaked me out so much, but at the same time, I was trying to stay straight-faced and just not care. But deep down inside, I was so upset for her and I was so scared of what happened, cause obviously we didn’t know what was going on. We just knew that she was in a lot of pain. So to see her go down and not be able to go to the next round was very, very heartbreaking. You know?”