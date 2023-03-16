– During her appearance on WWE’s The Bump this week, No. 1 contender Rhea Ripley discussed her upcoming SmackDown Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Rhea Ripley on trying to get into Charlotte Flair’s head: “At this point, I’m just trying to get in Charlotte’s head and stay under her skin. When you think of Charlotte Flair, you think of the championship gold. Every time she’s gone, she comes back, and she’s in the championship picture, and she somehow ends up with the championship. Yes, she is that bloody good. But I’m gonna use that against her at the same time because I feel like Charlotte doesn’t know who she is without the championship, and once I take it from her at WrestleMania, she is gonna be a shell of her former self, and I can not wait to see that.”

On making a statement by beating Flair: “I think the statement is taking the championship from her at WrestleMania. When she thinks that she is unstoppable, taking the one thing that makes her feel so very special in this company, ripping it from her hands and walking out with it, and then getting to hold it up, [on] SmackDown, Raw, wherever the hell I want to go. But her just knowing that I’m the SmackDown Women’s Champion, that’s all I need.”

On her message to Charlotte Flair: “The one thing that I really have to say to Charlotte is watch out because Mami’s coming, and you can’t run from me.”

Rhea Ripley will challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Title at WrestleMania 39. The event is slated for April 1-2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else.