Rhea Ripley on How Wild It Is for Triple H to Put Her Over, How Far the Women’s Division Has Come

– Wide World of Sports recently interviewed NXT Superstar Rhea Ripley, who discussed her goals, how far women’s wrestling has come, and more. Below are som ehighlights.

Rhea Ripley on Triple H: “Growing up, Triple H is the reason I started watching WWE and the reason I started wrestling. Now he’s my boss and saying that I might be the one to main event WrestleMania in the next five years – to me that’s amazing. To think how far I’ve come from wrestling in little Adelaide, South Australia, to now having Triple H say nice words about me and putting me over everyone is wild.”

On if wanting to be elevated to a similar status as Becky Lynch is something that motivates her: “Of course [I want to be the face]. It gives me a lot of confidence within myself because I know he (Triple H) sees a lot in me and I’m glad he does and I’m happy he does. Sometimes you need a confidence boost in anything you do and it’s nice to get that from someone like Triple H. I normally like to prove people wrong and that gets me going and that’s what makes me push myself to the next level but every now and then it’s nice to get some positivity and I can use that to become the best Rhea Ripley. Even though I should be setting goals, the best way to do it is to go with it. I want to make it to SmackDown and I want to make it WrestleMania again. I want to do all the pay-per-views and wrestle everyone. I want to see how far I can get in my career and just keep pushing myself to the limit every time and do my best pretty much. If I were to say a goal – it would be to go on Raw and Smackdown and have a whole new locker room of females I can get in the ring with. I want to experience being in the ring with everyone, seeing their styles and making history.”

Ripley on her steel cage match with Mercedes Martinez: “It was absolutely insane. I was having a blast and even though it was painful, and I paid for it the next day, I absolutely loved it. If I could have more matches like that – I wouldn’t say no, I’d say yes in a heartbeat. Lucky, we have the best medical team in the world. I had to recover afterwards, I had to look after myself. I had to go easy in the gym which is something that is really hard for me as I love to push myself.”

On how far the women’s division has come: “The women’s division has come a long way. I’m not saying that in a bad way, it was fantastic before but we didn’t get the opportunities that we really did deserve. I feel like today it’s a different sort of year and time, and women are finally getting the opportunity that they worked so very hard for. We’re proving to everyone we’re just as good as the men and some of us are better. I’m putting that out there, some us go in harder so it’s cool to be part of this women’s revolution and just showing everyone that women can do it too.”