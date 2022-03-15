Rhea Ripley on Importance of WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, Her Interactions With Vince McMahon

– During a recent interview with the Under the Ring podcast, WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley discussed the importance of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, her interactions with Vince McMahon, and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Ripley on how the women’s tag team titles get overlooked: “I think it’s very important. The Women’s Tag Team Championships, they sort of get looked down upon by a lot of people. Like I see it on social media all the time. I get it. We don’t really get good positions on the show and like our matches are very, very quick. I think that it is important to put it on WrestleMania and remind everyone exactly what we can do and how much these titles do truly mean. I love the tag titles. I love tag wrestling. I love everything about it. We just got to remind everyone how much they love it and I think that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Rhea Ripley on her interactions with Vince McMahon: “He’s a very, very, very busy man. My interactions with him have been positive. He’s very helpful and he’s very, he’s nice to us all, that I’ve seen. At least every time I’ve run into him he’s been really, really lovely and to the point, of course, because he is a busy man. But he seems very happy every time that I come through the curtain and that’s my main point, as well. I try to get out of him a good old smile.”

Ripley will team with Liv Morgan to challenge the teams of Sasha Banks & Naomi and champs Queen Zelina & Carmella for the women’s tag titles at WrestleMania 38: Night 2.