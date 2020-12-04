Rhea Ripley On Losing Herself After WrestleMania, How She Rebuilt Herself

As proud as she is of her WrestleMania 36 match, Rhea Ripley felt lost when she lost momentum after that match and discussed how she rebuilt herself with Lilian Garcia. Ripley appeared on Chasing Glory and discussed her match with Flair, how she lost her confidence and what she did to counteract that. You can check out some highlights and the full audio below:

On her WrestleMania 36 having no audience: “I feel like this one would be possibly more difficult than having a crowd there. Because when there’s a crowd there, you can feed off it. When there’s no one, you’ve got no one to feed off of. And we stole the show on the second night, definitely. Like, we went out there and we just killed it. And I’m proud of us. I don’t really care what the outcome was, because at the end of the day I had my WrestleMania moment, and we had an amazing match. We pulled it off, and that’s about it, really. [laughs]”

On not having any follow-up to that match: “I’m not really too sure [what happened]. It did feel like that though [that she lost momentum]. I definitely have gone through a stage where I did start losing the confidence in myself. Because I just wasn’t portrayed the same way that I was, you know? I started — like, even now I’m still slowly building myself back up from it. My confidence definitely was tanked a little bit. Which sucks, because I try to keep it up and do my best all the time. I don’t know if it was just something inside my head that just wasn’t getting the picture? But I don’t know, I got a little bit lost after that. But right now, I feel like I’m getting back on track, especially doing all the things that I’ve done. Building myself up has been really really hard, I’m not going to lie. It’s been very difficult, and I’ve been very lost at times, but I’ve definitely found my track now and I’m getting back on it.”

On how she’s rebuilt herself: “I’ve pretty much like — it’s going to sound really weird. But I’ve been going back and watching some of my old matches. Like I’ll go back and watch matches from NXT UK, I’ll watch matches from me and Shayna’s build up. And just gotta remember who I am pretty much. Because I forgot who I was for a little bit, and I hate forgetting who I was. Because it makes me feel like the first Mae Young Classic when I lost myself. And I don’t like losing myself, I like being me and portraying myself in a certain way that makes me feel comfortable and confident. So I’ve definitely been going back and watched my old stuff and being like, ‘This is how I used to act, this is what I need to do now.’ And it’s been helping me a bit.”

