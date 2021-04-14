Rhea Ripley on the Emotions of Seeing the Live Fans at WrestleMania 37

– Muscle and Fitness interviewed new Raw women’s champion Rhea Ripley, who discussed her title win at WrestleMania 37, the emotions of having live fans in attendance, and more. Below are some highlights.

Rhea Ripley on having the live crowd at WrestleMania 37: “Just stepping out at WrestleMania, and seeing the crowd go absolutely ballistic, we’ve all missed this. I was really, really trying to keep myself together. But I was standing next to Edge and he nodded at me, with tears in his eyes, and that broke me. Then I made eye contact with one of the fans, and I couldn’t help myself. I started baling my eyes out, it was so special.”

On facing Asuka: “Asuka is one of the best in the business. I’m a little bit stiff today. I’m so happy with that match, and I’m super stoked to be the new RAW women’s champion.” It wasn’t just Ripley that was pleased with the epic encounter, because WWE icon Triple H tweeted that Rhea Ripley represented the ‘Here and Now’ of WWE. It just means that the future is finally here. Like he said, I’m the here and now. This is my women’s division now. I’m taking over, and it feels right. I’m here to show everyone exactly who Rhea Ripley is. Triple H knows exactly who I am, and what I can do, so to know that he believes in me just makes my confidence even stronger.”

On a match against Bianca Belair: “Aww, hell yeah! If we could do a champion vs. champion match, I’m down for that. I’d love to step into the ring with Bianca again. We have stepped into the ring a couple of times together already, in NXT, and we’ve always made magic. So I would definitely want to do that again.”