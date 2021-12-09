Rhea Ripley On The Similarities Between RK-Bro and Her Team With Nikki ASH

In an interview with Metro, Rhea Ripley spoke about the similarities of her tag team with Nikki ASH and the team of RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Matt Riddle). Here are highlights:

On realizing the teams are similar: “It’s funny, there was actually a moment where we had done our entrance and we were waiting in the ring and it went to a break so everything when black. When we came back from break, RK-Bro’s promo was at that time and it was on the big screen. I was watching it with Nikki, and I was like, “Look it’s us!” I was pointing at it and I looked into the crowd like, ‘It’s the guy version of us!’ This guy in the crowd just burst out laughing. [laughs] I love it, I love it so much and I think they’re just incredible.”

On not being bothered by it: “They’re so funny, and Riddle is just so annoying to Randy and I love every minute of it, it’s exactly how Nikki is to me. They’re like our little siblings, you know? You can’t hate them! You just tolerate them.”

On how working with Nikki helped her: “I think it’s been a good learning curve for me, to not always just be angry at the world and to enjoy everything, and to show people that I can be this other person as well. I do have different sides to myself and my character – it’s not really a character, but to me. I think it’s been really intriguing to everyone. They’re slowly seeing me open up and blossom into the Rhea Ripley that you see, and it’s because of Nikki.”