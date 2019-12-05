Rhea Ripley On The Toll Survivor Series Weekend Took On Her, Being Nervous For NXT Debut

– Rhea Ripley spoke with Newsweek for a new interview discussing her successful Survivor Series weekend, her role on NXT and more. Highlights are below:

On how she’s feeling following Survivor Series: “It’s incredible to be honest. I can’t put it into words how happy I am about everything, and to even get my name out there, let alone be one of the top stars at the moment. It’s absolutely insane, and I can’t wait to keep going out on Wednesday night to show them what I can do.”

On her journey through NXT UK to NXT: “It’s insane. How far that I’ve come even from the first Mae Young Classic to now it’s insane to see myself become who I know I truly am. And even from Evolution to now, going into work every single day, giving it all I have and working my ass off there and in the gym lifting weights. It’s insane to have people recognize me for my work and get behind me. And I couldn’t do it without the support behind me from the fans. It’s been such a tough journey, but it’s also been rewarding at the same time. I can’t wait to see where it all takes me, From going to the Performance Center every single day and not giving up on what I truly knew what I was worth or knew what I can do, to now going out there for WarGames, it’s absolutely insane. And then going out there the next night for Survivor Series and winning for team NXT. It’s t been a wild wild ride and I hope it never stops, but we’ll see where it goes.”

On if she was nervous for her NXT debut: “Oh definitely. I went out there to confront Shayna who has been the champion for so long now. She’s been dominating the women’s division here on NXT, and to go out there just for being in NXT UK, it was like my first appearance since I changed my look and get up and my attitude. I was going out there blind. I didn’t know how the crowd would react, especially from being such a heel in the UK, but once my music started playing yeah [the crowd reaction] was so loud from back there. I was trying to fight the smile off my face because I knew I wasn’t going to be smiling out there. That’s not the goal or what I had to do. It was just so amazing to hear and see everyone get behind me, and I’m never going to forget it. Without that crowd reaction, the support that I got and love from the fans I wouldn’t be in the spot I’m in now. All I can say is thank you to everyone who was there that night for getting behind me.”

On going from heel in NXT UK to face on NXT: “It’s been weird. It’s been so strange. I would go out there and try and be the biggest prick I can be. And everyone seems to get behind me. I don’t know what it is, I don’t know why. I started to embrace it a little bit, and now it’s definitely weird because how can you guys like me? [laughs] I just go out there and give them the show they deserve to see, and being heel or face doesn’t matter to me. I’m just going to go out and be myself, and if they like me they’ll like me and if they don’t they don’t. There’s still a lot of people who don’t like me, but they are now overshadowed by the people who do like me.”

On the inspiration for her current character: “I guess from being in Australia and moving over here. I was like this in Australia and also the biggest babyface in my company, which was strange as it is. But then coming over here and trying to fit the mold that everyone wanted, I became someone else and I didn’t like it. I wasn’t comfortable in what I was doing or who I was. I think I just had enough of everything. I had enough of never getting an opportunity, never getting booked for anything, so when it came to the second Mae Young Classic and I had the chance to show everyone what I got, I didn’t really tell anyone. I just had to get permission to cut my hair. I just rolled up in my new attire and attitude and I was doing what I want. If it doesn’t work then you guys can make me do whatever you want, but right now I’m doing me. So I was just myself. The person you see in the ring is me in a mosh pit, pretty much. I am that character, I don’t even like calling it a character. It’s just me. So I had to tune into that when I pull back the curtain, which is why I always have to have a theme song that I can get into and behind as well. Luckily Ash Costello sung my theme song, so it’s really easy for me to turn into Rhea Ripley.”

On where she goes next: “[Laughs] It’s been a crazy month to say the least. Everything that was on my bucket list is pretty much ticked off within three to five days. Oh my god, what do I do now? I’m just excited to go on the ride.”

On the toll Survivor Series weekend took on her: “It was tough definitely. It was travel that got to me. Sitting on the bus and airplanes it just messes you up a little bit. But I was just living in the moment and not thinking about l that stuff. I think the worst thing that happened was when I went to get the trash cans and chairs at WarGames I broke two of my nails. And that hurts, you know? I broke them right down the middle, and I legit started bleeding everywhere. And I’m like “Damn, I didn’t even step in the cage yet. I didn’t know that’s why they call it WarGames, my God.” [Laughs] I remember going to the back afterwards and people saying “Did you flip Bianca off?” And I’m like, “What do you mean did I flip Bianaca off? No. What did I do?” And they told me that I started shaking my hand and put my middle finger up. And I was so confused, but it was because I broke my real fingernails and I was shaking it in pain. So it looked like I was flipping her off [Laughs].”

On what it would mean to become NXT Women’s Champion: “It’s such an honor, in my opinion, to be the person who defeats Shayna Baszler who had been such a dominant champion here in NXT. It would be absolutely incredible, and it’s just something I can put under my list of achievements. If I can be the one to dethrone Shayna Baszler you will be seeing a very cocky Rhea Ripley. If I can be the champion of NXT I don’t even know how to put it into words. It would be so humbling and appreciative, but also I would prove to everyone why I should be NXT Women’s Champion.”