Rhea Ripley On When She Found Out About Her Bell to Bell Royal Rumble Win

Rhea Ripley won the women’s Royal Rumble this year, entering at number one and lasting over an hour in the match. She eliminated seven wrestlers on her way to victory. In an interview with My Love Letter to Wrestling (via Fightful), Ripley revealed she found out the details of her win only two days before the event.

She said: “I want to say two nights before. I got a message, ‘How is your cardio?’ What do you mean how is my cardio? I’ve been a manager the last few months. I’m happy to do 20 minutes on the elliptical, but what are we talking about here? When they finally told me, I was like, ‘You’re joking, right?’ I think I could do it because adrenaline is a powerful thing, but at the same time I was like, ‘I don’t know if I’m going to be able to do it.’”