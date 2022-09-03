Rhea Ripley on Why People Love Seeing Her Beat Up Dominik Mysterio

– Alex McCarthy with Inside The Ropes spoke to Rhea Ripley of today’s WWE Clash at the Castle Event. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Rhea Ripley on why she dominates Dominik Mysterio every week: “I think because people just love it. It’s something about a woman being so dominant. I don’t know what it is, but people gravitate towards it. I’m living for it. How can I be a menace this week? How can I break people’s dreams?”

Ripley on if Mysterio is OK with the segments: “I feel like he has to be at the point, he has no choice.”

Her thoughts on the feud with the Mysterios and Edge: “I’m loving it. Getting to step in the ring with Rey and Edge, and even Dom, it’s so crazy. Growing up and watching Rey and Edge, it’s wild that I get to be in the ring with them, especially because I never thought that would be a thing, being part of the women’s division. I didn’t think I would get this opportunity, so it’s cool to be part of Judgment Day and live out my childhood in a way.”

At today’s WWE Clash at the Castle event, Ripley’s stablemates, Finn Balor and Damian Priest, will face Edge and Rey Mysterio. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else.