WWE News: Rhea Ripley On Why She Helped Shayna Baszler On Smackdown, Kofi Kingston Takes Bollywood Challenge

– On last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, Rhea Ripley, Tegan Nox, Mia Yim and Dakota Kai all came out to help Shayna Baszler against Bayley and the Smackdown women’s roster. Three of the four NXT women are set to compete against Shayna at NXT Takeover: WarGames. In a post on Twitter, Ripley said that she was not there to help Baszler, but to get revenge on Bayley.

She wrote: “To clarify, we weren’t on #SmackDownOnFox to help Shayna. We were there to get retribution for Wednesday night on #NXTonUSA when SmackDowns coward women’s champion Bayley decided to attack us from behind.”

To clarify, we weren’t on #SmackDownOnFox to help Shayna. We were there to get retribution for Wednesday night on #NXTonUSA when SmackDowns coward women’s champion Bayley decided to attack us from behind. 👹 — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) November 16, 2019

….told yah I still had one good arm to punch someone in the gums! https://t.co/Sq2DvqrK6P — Tegan Nox 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@TeganNoxWWE_) November 16, 2019

– The Singh Brothers have posted a video to Twitter in which Kofi Kingston takes part in the Bollywood 24/7 challenge.