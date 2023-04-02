Rhea Ripley On Her WrestleMania 39 Win, How It Felt to Avenge Her WrestleMania 36 Loss

Rhea Ripley is the new Smackdown Women’s Championship after WrestleMania 39 night one, and she spoke in the post-show press conference about her win and more. You can see a couple of highlights from her appearance during the press conference below:

On what’s next for her: “What’s next for Rhea Ripley? I mean, complete control and domination of the women’s division. I am now the Smackdown Women’s Champion, and I’m not stopping there. I’m going to prove to everyone who Rhea Bloody Ripley is, and I’m going to make my own destiny and my own legacy when I take over WWE — with my fellow members of the Judgment Day, that is.”

On winning the title from Flair after her loss to Flair three years ago: “Man, it’s extremely satisfying. Going into WrestleMania 36, it was my first WrestleMania. I was NXT Women’s Champion, and Charlotte had just won the Royal Rumble. And I was like, ‘You know what, if she wants to challenge me, bring it.’ And unfortunately for me, my first WrestleMania was at a time when the world was shut down. So we had zero people in attendance. We were at the Performance Center, which is where I had trained every single day for the past two to three years. And it was the one place where I really didn’t want to go to, but at the end of the day, I think Charlotte and I still stole the show that night.

“So I’m very, very proud of that match, but going out there tonight at WrestleMania 39 — in Hollywood — I’m the Royal Rumble winner, I challenged Charlotte for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, and I came out victorious this time. It is so extremely satisfying. And I have to give it to Charlotte; she put up a mean fight and I didn’t really expect anything less from her. I know exactly how she is in the ring, and I knew that I had to bring everything that I had. So I did, and now you’re looking at the new Smackdown Women’s Champion.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit 411mania.com for the transcription.