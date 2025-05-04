Rhea Ripley On WWE’s Return To Australia This Year: ‘We Always Love Coming Back Home’

Rhea Ripley is excited for WWE return to Australia later this year for WWE Crown Jewel: Perth and more. As reported last week, WWE is heading to Perth for Crown Jewel in October as well as a Raw and Smackdown taping. Ripley and Grayson Waller were on The Today Show promoting the event and Ripley weighed in on coming back to her home country for WWE.

“It’s extremely special,” she said (per Fightful). “We always love coming back home, especially with something as prestigious as WWE. Last time, as we can see, Elimination Chamber, it was the first time that I got to wrestle on Australian soil in seven years, and it was with WWE for the first time.”

She continued, “So I’m glad that we can now not only bring another PLE with Crown Jewel Perth, but we can also bring Raw and SmackDown, and all the other superstars can experience Australia, and it gets more eyes on Australia and WWE in general. So it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Perth was previously the site of WWE Elimination Chamber 2024.